Welcome!

OpenRefine (previously Google Refine) is a powerful tool for working with messy data: cleaning it; transforming it from one format into another; and extending it with web services and external data.

OpenRefine always keeps your data private on your own computer until YOU want to share or collaborate. Your private data never leaves your computer unless you want it to. (It works by running a small server on your computer and you use your web browser to interact with it)

OpenRefine is available in more than 15 languages.

Introduction to OpenRefine

1. Explore Data

OpenRefine can help you explore large data sets with ease. You can find out more about this functionality by watching the video below.

2. Clean and Transform Data

3. Reconcile and Match Data

OpenRefine can be used to link and extend your dataset with various webservices. Some services also allow OpenRefine to upload your cleaned data to a central database, such as Wikidata.. A growing list of extensions and plugins is available on the wiki.